JLL Arranges $54M Loan for Refinancing of Retail Portfolio in Denver, Fort Collins Areas

Posted on by in Colorado, Loans, Retail, Western

ARVADA, AURORA, DENVER AND FORT COLLINS, COLO. — JLL has arranged a $54 million loan for the refinancing of a four-property, 436,055-square-foot retail portfolio in Denver and Fort Collins. The borrower is Denver-based Gart Properties.

Eric Tupler of JLL placed the 10-year, fixed-rate loan with an undisclosed life insurance company. Gart used the proceeds from the nonrecourse loan to retire existing debt and to realize significant value that has been created through the renovation and repositioning of the assets, including strategic leasing and management over several years.

The portfolio includes Indian Tree Shopping Center at 7705-7739 Wadsworth Blvd. in Arvada; Saddle Rock Village at 7400 S. Gartrell Road in Aurora; Micro Center Shopping Center at 8800 E. Quincy Ave. in Denver; and Pavilion Shopping Center at 4200-4372 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins.

Constructed between 1974 and 2005, the portfolio was 92.5 percent leased at the time of closing. Current tenants include Sprouts Farmers Market, Super Target, Ace Hardware, Anytime Fitness, Christy Sports, Hand & Stone, Michaels, Micro Center, Natural Grocers, Sherwin-Williams and T.J. Maxx.