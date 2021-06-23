JLL Arranges $54M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Eastern Iowa

The properties comprise 1.4 million square feet in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids.

IOWA CITY AND CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — JLL has arranged the sale of a 1.4 million-square-foot industrial portfolio in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids for $54 million. The Class B portfolio, currently 80 percent occupied, consists of five buildings that were constructed in the early 2000s. Three properties are in Iowa City at 2561, 2570 and 2610 Independence Road. The others are in Cedar Rapids at 5404 and 5507 Ely Road. Marcus Pitts, Justin Lossner, Michael Minard and Austin Hedstrom of JLL represented the seller, 2570 Independence LLC. JLL will continue to serve as leasing agent on behalf of the undisclosed buyer. The sale represents the largest industrial portfolio sale ever recorded in Iowa, according to JLL.