REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $54M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Eastern Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest

The properties comprise 1.4 million square feet in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids.

IOWA CITY AND CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — JLL has arranged the sale of a 1.4 million-square-foot industrial portfolio in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids for $54 million. The Class B portfolio, currently 80 percent occupied, consists of five buildings that were constructed in the early 2000s. Three properties are in Iowa City at 2561, 2570 and 2610 Independence Road. The others are in Cedar Rapids at 5404 and 5507 Ely Road. Marcus Pitts, Justin Lossner, Michael Minard and Austin Hedstrom of JLL represented the seller, 2570 Independence LLC. JLL will continue to serve as leasing agent on behalf of the undisclosed buyer. The sale represents the largest industrial portfolio sale ever recorded in Iowa, according to JLL.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews