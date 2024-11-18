JLL Arranges $55.2M Acquisition Loan for Healthcare Real Estate Portfolio in North Carolina

BURLINGTON, DURHAM AND GREENSBORO, N.C. — JLL has arranged a $55.2 million acquisition loan for a nine-property healthcare real estate portfolio in North Carolina. Travis Anderson and Anthony Sardo of JLL arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan with a life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, AW Property Co.

The facilities span nearly 300,000 square feet and are located on or adjacent to hospital campuses in Burlington, Durham and Greensboro. The portfolio has an average vintage of 2006 and was 99 percent leased at the time of financing to healthcare systems and independent physician practices including Cone Health, Duke Health and UNC Health.