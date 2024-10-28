Monday, October 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Urban-East-Apartments-Austin
Urban East is a 381-unit apartment community located southeast of downtown Austin at 6400 E Riverside Drive.
LoansMultifamilyTexas

JLL Arranges $55.5M Loan for Refinancing of Urban East Apartments in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a $55.5 million loan for the refinancing of Urban East, a 381-unit apartment community in Austin. The newly built property, which includes an affordable housing component, is located southeast of the downtown area near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Urban East offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, granite countertops, walk-in closets, individual washers and dryers and private patios/balconies. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center, private conference rooms, a rooftop lounge, resident clubhouse and kitchen, dog park and a game room with a bowling alley. JLL arranged the floating-rate debt on behalf of the owner, a partnership between Battery Global Advisors, the Housing Authority of the City of Austin, River City Capital Partners and LDG Development. The direct lender was Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

You may also like

Crescent Communities to Develop 300-Unit Apartment Property in...

Joint Venture Delivers 226-Unit Springside Multifamily Community in...

DXD Capital Breaks Ground on 870-Unit Self-Storage Project...

Midloch, Hempel Purchase 240-Unit Oscar Apartments in Sheboygan,...

Gorman & Co. Completes 48-Unit Affordable Housing Community...

Foundry Commercial to Undertake 323,000 SF Industrial Conversion...

H-E-B to Open 131,000 SF Grocery Store in...

SQUAN Construction Services Signs Lease at Sun Valley...

DHI Hellenic Apartments Completes Rehabilitation of Affordable Housing...