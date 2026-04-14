JLL Arranges $55.7M in Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Property in Oxnard, California

OXNARD, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has secured $55.7 million in financing for the acquisition of Tempo at Riverpark in Oxnard. The borrower is Hines U.S. Property Partners, Hines’ flagship commingled U.S. core plus fund. Kevin Mackenzie, Annie Rice, Brandon Smith, Gyasi Edmondson and Alyssa Malley of JLL arranged the five-year loan through a bank for the borrower.

Located at 450 Forest Park Blvd., Tempo at Riverpark features 235 apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, luxury pool and spa, resort-style cabana seating, resident lounge with gas fireplace and private garages for select units. Built in 20216, the property was 95.7 percent occupied as of December 2025.