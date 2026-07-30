JLL Arranges $55.7M Loan for Portion of Midtown East Office Tower in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — JLL has arranged a $55.7 million loan for 143,354 square feet of office and retail space within Midtown East, an 18-story office tower in Tampa. The property was delivered in April 2025 and represents the third and final office tower within Midtown Tampa District, a 22-acre mixed-use campus that also features a Whole Foods Market, REI, Shake Shack, 700 apartments and an Aloft/Element hotel.

Ed Coco, Evan Pariser, Lee Weaver and Matt Casey of JLL arranged the loan through Valley Bank on behalf of the borrower, a 50/50 joint venture between Highwoods Properties and The Bromley Cos. The office floors owned by the borrower at Midtown East were fully leased at the time of financing to tenants in the professional services, technology, staffing, real estate and insurance sectors. The financing also covered the ground-floor retail space that is ideally suited for a future restaurant.

Tampa Electric Company, a subsidiary of TECO Energy, owns 11 floors of the building that were not included in the refinancing.