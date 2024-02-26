JLL Arranges $55M Bridge Loan for Retail Power Center in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — JLL has arranged a $55 million bridge loan for Quartermaster Plaza, a 456,208-square-foot retail power center in South Philadelphia. Built in 2004, the property was 99 percent leased at the time of sale, with BJ’s Wholesale Club, The Home Depot and Sprouts Farmers Market serving as the anchor tenants. Other tenants include Bank of America, Wendy’s, Walgreens, PetSmart and Planet Fitness. Michael Gigliotti, James Galbally, Michael Pagniucci and Blaine Fleming of JLL arranged the five-year loan through an undisclosed bank. The borrower was a partnership between two New York City-based firms, DRA Advisors and KPR Centers, which acquired the center from Cedar Realty Trust in July 2022 as part of an $879 million portfolio deal. Cedar Realty Trust bought the center in 2014 for $92.3 million.