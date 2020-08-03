JLL Arranges $55M in Joint Venture Equity for Queens Multifamily Project

ASTORIA, N.Y. — JLL has arranged $55 million in joint venture equity for a multifamily project in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. The project will be constructed on a 2.5-acre site at 30-77 Vernon Blvd and will consist of 534 units across three buildings. Stephen Palmese, Rob Hinckley, Jeffrey Julien, Nicco Lupo and Steven Rutman of JLL worked on behalf of the developer, Cape Advisors, to secure the undisclosed equity partner.