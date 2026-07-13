JLL Arranges $56.1M Sale of Industrial Property Near Orlando Airport

ORLANDO, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $56.1 million sale of Cypress Park, a 256,838-square-foot industrial property located along Satellite Boulevard in Orlando. Luis Castillo, Cody Brais, Taylor Osborne, David Orta Jr. and Mia Gian of JLL represented the seller, Herbert Management Corp., in the transaction. The buyer was Midtown Capital Partners.

Situated directly off Florida’s Turnpike and U.S. Route 441 interchange near the Orlando International Airport, the five-building industrial property sits on roughly 23.4 acres and features 45 dock-high doors, 18 drive-in and grade-level doors, clear heights ranging from 20 to 22 feet and up to 100-foot truck court depths. At the time of sale, Cypress Park was 99 percent leased to 26 tenants across nine industries such as technology, manufacturing, building materials, construction, retail distribution, food-and-beverage, financial services and third-party logistics. Suite sizes range from 1,000 to 34,000 square feet.