JLL Arranges $56.3M Acquisition Loan for Sofitel Philadelphia Hotel

Posted on by in Hospitality, Loans, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The Sofitel Philadelphia Hotel is located at the intersection of Sansom and South 17th streets, adjacent to the city's central business district.

PHILADELPHIA — JLL has arranged a $56.3 million acquisition loan for the 306-room Sofitel Philadelphia Hotel, located in the city’s Rittenhouse Square area. The luxury hotel offers a variety of room plans, including suites, as well as multiple onsite dining options. Mark Fisher and Ryan Ade of JLL arranged the loan through Square Mile Capital Management on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management and Clearview Hotel Capital.