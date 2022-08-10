JLL Arranges $56.3M Acquisition Loan for Sofitel Philadelphia Hotel
PHILADELPHIA — JLL has arranged a $56.3 million acquisition loan for the 306-room Sofitel Philadelphia Hotel, located in the city’s Rittenhouse Square area. The luxury hotel offers a variety of room plans, including suites, as well as multiple onsite dining options. Mark Fisher and Ryan Ade of JLL arranged the loan through Square Mile Capital Management on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management and Clearview Hotel Capital.
