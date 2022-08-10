REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $56.3M Acquisition Loan for Sofitel Philadelphia Hotel

Posted on by in Hospitality, Loans, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Sofitel-Philadelphia

The Sofitel Philadelphia Hotel is located at the intersection of Sansom and South 17th streets, adjacent to the city's central business district.

PHILADELPHIA — JLL has arranged a $56.3 million acquisition loan for the 306-room Sofitel Philadelphia Hotel, located in the city’s Rittenhouse Square area. The luxury hotel offers a variety of room plans, including suites, as well as multiple onsite dining options. Mark Fisher and Ryan Ade of JLL arranged the loan through Square Mile Capital Management on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management and Clearview Hotel Capital.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  