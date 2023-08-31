Thursday, August 31, 2023
Tri State Industrial will add 525,000 square feet of new industrial space to the supply of Claymont, Del.
JLL Arranges $56.3M Construction Loan for Industrial Project in Claymont, Delaware

by Taylor Williams

CLAYMONT, DEL. — JLL has arranged a $56.3 million construction loan for Tri-State Industrial, a 525,000-square-foot project that will be located about 25 miles outside of Philadelphia in Claymont, Delaware. The property will feature 40-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, 130-foot truck court depths, four drive-in ramps with overhead doors and ample trailer and car parking. Chris Drew, Mike Pagniucci and Michael DiCosimo of JLL arranged the loan through Principal Asset Management on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between New York City-based KPR Centers and Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC.

