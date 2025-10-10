JLL Arranges $57.5M Financing for Two Publix-Anchored Shopping Centers in South Florida

MIAMI GARDENS AND TAMARAC, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a combined $57.5 million in financing for two Publix-anchored shopping centers in South Florida. Matt Casey, Paul Adams, Hunter Rich and Aaliyah St. Louis of JLL’s Debt Advisory team arranged the loans through Synovus Bank on behalf of the borrower, Atlanta-based Jamestown.

The first property, Country Club Plaza in Miami Gardens, totals 100,893 square feet and is leased to tenants including CVS and Panera Bread. The second property, Cypress Commons in Tamarac, totals 135,128 square feet and is leased to tenants including Humana and Retro Fitness.

Jamestown’s current portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers includes eight properties across Georgia and Florida, totaling approximately 1.2 million square feet.