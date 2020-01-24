REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $57.6M Refinancing for Chicago Home2Suites Hotel

Posted on by in Hospitality, Illinois, Loans, Midwest

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $57.6 million refinancing for the Home2Suites by Hilton Chicago River North, a newly constructed, 206-suite extended-stay hotel in Chicago’s downtown River North neighborhood. Opened in early 2019, the 17-story hotel features a fitness center, business center, outdoor terrace, complimentary breakfast, meeting space and a ground-floor restaurant. Keith Largay, Jeff Bucaro, Nicole Aguiar and Brian Walsh of JLL arranged the floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Akara Partners. A global investment management firm provided the loan, proceeds of which will be used to refinance the construction loan.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020