JLL Arranges $57.6M Refinancing for Chicago Home2Suites Hotel

Posted on by in Hospitality, Illinois, Loans, Midwest

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $57.6 million refinancing for the Home2Suites by Hilton Chicago River North, a newly constructed, 206-suite extended-stay hotel in Chicago’s downtown River North neighborhood. Opened in early 2019, the 17-story hotel features a fitness center, business center, outdoor terrace, complimentary breakfast, meeting space and a ground-floor restaurant. Keith Largay, Jeff Bucaro, Nicole Aguiar and Brian Walsh of JLL arranged the floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Akara Partners. A global investment management firm provided the loan, proceeds of which will be used to refinance the construction loan.