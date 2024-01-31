JLL Arranges $57M Construction Loan for Metro Boston Industrial Project

WILMINGTON, MASS. — JLL has arranged a $57 million construction loan for a 237,800-square-foot industrial project that will be located at 800 Salem St. in the northern Boston suburb of Wilmington. Building features will include a clear height of 36 feet, 47 dock positions and parking for 332 cars and 33 trailers. Steven Klein, Brett Paulsrud and Ryan Parker of JLL arranged the three-year loan through an undisclosed national bank on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Connecticut-based Wheelock Street Capital and Boston-based Camber Development. Construction is underway and expected to be complete in the third quarter.