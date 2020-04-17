JLL Arranges $58.5M in Financing for Multifamily Portfolio in Oakland

Mosser Capital received $58.8 million in financing for a nine-property multifamily portfolio in Oakland, Calif.

OAKLAND, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has secured $58.8 million in financing to fund the recapitalization of a nine-property multifamily portfolio in Oakland. The borrower is Mosser Capital and its new foreign investment partner.

Peter Smyslowski and Bercut Smith of JLL Capital Markets represented the borrower in financing. The firm secured floating-rate loan through Société Générale. The term is seven years, including extension options.

The loan includes interest-only payments through the first five years of the term with an initial advance of $49.5 million and an additional $9 million in future funding for unit renovations, the addition of new accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and other expenses.

Mosser Capital originally acquired the assets in a series of transactions and aggregated the portfolio between 2016 and 2017. The portfolio includes 282 existing rent-controlled residential units, including the addition of 28 to-be-built ADUs, averaging 522 square feet, and four ground-floor retail suites. The properties are centrally located the Oakland submarkets of Cleveland Heights, Adam’s Point, Lakeside, Uptown and East Lake.