REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $58.5M in Financing for Multifamily Portfolio in Oakland

Posted on by in California, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Mosser-Oakland-CA

Mosser Capital received $58.8 million in financing for a nine-property multifamily portfolio in Oakland, Calif.

OAKLAND, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has secured $58.8 million in financing to fund the recapitalization of a nine-property multifamily portfolio in Oakland. The borrower is Mosser Capital and its new foreign investment partner.

Peter Smyslowski and Bercut Smith of JLL Capital Markets represented the borrower in financing. The firm secured floating-rate loan through Société Générale. The term is seven years, including extension options.

The loan includes interest-only payments through the first five years of the term with an initial advance of $49.5 million and an additional $9 million in future funding for unit renovations, the addition of new accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and other expenses.

Mosser Capital originally acquired the assets in a series of transactions and aggregated the portfolio between 2016 and 2017. The portfolio includes 282 existing rent-controlled residential units, including the addition of 28 to-be-built ADUs, averaging 522 square feet, and four ground-floor retail suites. The properties are centrally located the Oakland submarkets of Cleveland Heights, Adam’s Point, Lakeside, Uptown and East Lake.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business