JLL Arranges $58M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Mixed-Use Building

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $58 million loan for the refinancing of 1333 Broadway, a mixed-use property in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn. Completed in April, the 20-story, 97,526-square-foot building houses 74 market-rate apartments, 32 affordable apartments and 29,000 square feet of commercial space. Peter Rotchford, Rob Hinckley and Robert Tonnessen of JLL arranged the loan through Barings on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Ekstein Development Group and Standard Real Estate Investments.