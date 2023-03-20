Monday, March 20, 2023
JLL Arranges $58M Loan for Refinancing of Jersey City Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $58 million loan for the refinancing of 3 Journal Square, a 240-unit apartment building in Jersey City. Built in 2017, the midrise building houses one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinetry. Amenities include a fitness center with a yoga studio, resident lounge with a game room and a rooftop terrace. Thomas Didio, Thomas Didio Jr., Gerard Quinn and John Cumming of JLL arranged the seven-year, fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed life insurance company. The borrower was also not disclosed.

