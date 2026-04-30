JLL Arranges $58M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Philadelphia Office Building

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA. — JLL has arranged a $58 million loan for the refinancing of 300 Four Falls, a 298,564-square-foot office building in Conshohocken, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. Built in 2003, 300 Four Falls is a seven-story building that features a redesigned lobby, conference center, café, fitness center and a designated tenant amenity space. At the time of the loan closing, the building was 91.6 percent leased. Chad Orcutt led the JLL team that arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Barclays and an entity managed by Argentic Investment Management LLC. The borrower was Maguire Hayden Real Estate Co.