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300-Four-Falls-Conshohocken-Pennsylvania
Tenants at 300 Four Falls, an office building in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, includes John Templeton, Tandigm, BTG International, Bank of America, ASM and Raymond James.
LoansNortheastOfficePennsylvania

JLL Arranges $58M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Philadelphia Office Building

by Taylor Williams

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA. — JLL has arranged a $58 million loan for the refinancing of 300 Four Falls, a 298,564-square-foot office building in Conshohocken, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. Built in 2003, 300 Four Falls is a seven-story building that features a redesigned lobby, conference center, café, fitness center and a designated tenant amenity space. At the time of the loan closing, the building was 91.6 percent leased. Chad Orcutt led the JLL team that arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Barclays and an entity managed by Argentic Investment Management LLC. The borrower was Maguire Hayden Real Estate Co.

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