JLL Arranges $59.8M Construction Loan for Chicago Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

Named 741 North Wells, the project will rise 21 stories with 168 units.

CHICAGO — JLL has arranged $59.8 million in construction financing for 741 North Wells, a 168-unit, Class A multifamily project with 3,580 square feet of retail space in Chicago. Expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, 741 North Wells will rise 21 stories and include168 units at an average size of 740 square feet. Community amenities will include bike storage, a coworking lounge, rooftop pool with a sundeck and a fitness center. Christopher Knight, Mary Dooley and Medina Spiodic of JLL represented the borrower, Vista Property, in securing the four-year, floating-rate construction loan through Huntington National Bank.

