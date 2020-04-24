REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $59.9M Acquisition Loan for Office Complex in Parsippany, New Jersey

The Morris Corporate Center 1 & 2 is located at 300 Interpace Parkway and 1 Upper Pond Road.

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $59.9 million acquisition loan for Morris Corporate Center 1 & 2, a two-building, Class A office complex totaling 550,000 square feet in Parsippany, a western suburb of New York City. Bridge Investment Group provided the four-year, floating-rate loan to the borrower, P3 Properties. The complex is located at 300 Interpace Parkway and 1 Upper Pond Road within the larger Morris Corporate Center. Amenities at the center include a 5,000-square-foot fitness center with a yoga studio, two cafes and two conference areas. At the time of sale, the buildings were 67 percent leased to tenants including Zurich Insurance and York Risk Services. Greg Nalbandian and Andrew Zilenziger arranged the loan.

