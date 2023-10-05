Thursday, October 5, 2023
Loyola Medicine Burr Ridge totals 104,912 square feet and is occupied by Loyola University Medical Center.
JLL Arranges $59.9M Sale of Loyola University Outpatient Center in Burr Ridge, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

BURR RIDGE, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $59.9 million sale of Loyola Medicine Burr Ridge, an outpatient medical center totaling 104,912 square feet in the Chicago suburb of Burr Ridge. Built in 2010, the three-story property is fully leased to Loyola University Medical Center. The Chicago academic medical center is an affiliate of the national health system, Trinity Health. Loyola Burr Ridge is Loyola’s largest ambulatory care location and offers orthopedics, cancer care, neurology, cardiology and dermatology services. Mindy Berman, Sam DiFrancesca, Pat Shields and Matt Sykes of JLL represented the seller, Healthcare Realty Trust, and procured the buyer, Sila Realty Trust.

