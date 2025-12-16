JLL Arranges $59M Loan for Refinancing of Affordable Housing Portfolio in Upstate South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — JLL has arranged a $59 million loan for the cross-collateralized, cash-out refinancing of three affordable housing communities in the Upstate South Carolina region totaling 598 units. The properties include Paris Park and Terrain at Haywood in Greenville and Mauldin Meadows in Mauldin.

Carter Wroblewski, Taylor Allison and Sydney Powell of JLL arranged the three-year, interest-only loan through Truist Bank. The borrower, Affordable Upstate, purchased the properties between December 2021 and September 2022 and has since invested $13.6 million in capital improvements. The company purchased each community using a similar equity structure, which allowed for the cross collateralization, according to JLL.

The properties are managed by NOAH Property Management and feature self-imposed rent restrictions of 60 percent and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI).