Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The three affordable housing communities are situated in Greenville (pictured) and Mauldin, S.C.
Affordable HousingLoansMultifamilySouth CarolinaSoutheast

JLL Arranges $59M Loan for Refinancing of Affordable Housing Portfolio in Upstate South Carolina

by John Nelson

GREENVILLE, S.C. — JLL has arranged a $59 million loan for the cross-collateralized, cash-out refinancing of three affordable housing communities in the Upstate South Carolina region totaling 598 units. The properties include Paris Park and Terrain at Haywood in Greenville and Mauldin Meadows in Mauldin.

Carter Wroblewski, Taylor Allison and Sydney Powell of JLL arranged the three-year, interest-only loan through Truist Bank. The borrower, Affordable Upstate, purchased the properties between December 2021 and September 2022 and has since invested $13.6 million in capital improvements. The company purchased each community using a similar equity structure, which allowed for the cross collateralization, according to JLL.

The properties are managed by NOAH Property Management and feature self-imposed rent restrictions of 60 percent and 80 percent of the area median income (AMI).

You may also like

Deven Group, Parallel to Develop 631-Bed Student Housing...

Knightvest Capital Sells 296-Unit Lakeside Apartments in Southwest...

TMG Negotiates Sale of 76-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Affinius Capital Provides $200M Construction Loan for Brooklyn...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges Financing for Retail Strip Center...

Kislak Negotiates $11M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

Mesa West Capital Originates $30M Acquisition Loan for...

Ethos Commercial Secures Construction Financing for 154,000 SF...

Prestige, Brunetti Deliver 341-Unit Apartment Community at Hialeah...