JLL Arranges $59M Refinancing for Industrial Portfolio in Metro Chicago, Cincinnati

CHICAGO AND CINCINNATI — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $59 million loan for the refinancing of a three-building industrial portfolio totaling 647,717 square feet across the Chicago and Cincinnati metropolitan areas. The Midwest Industrial 3-Pack comprises two facilities in Fairfield, Ohio, and one property in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

All three buildings were completed in 2023 and feature a clear height of 32 feet, LED lighting with motion sensors, ESFR sprinkler systems and concrete tilt-wall construction. The portfolio is fully leased to a mix of tenants serving the logistics, distribution, manufacturing, packaging and thermal processing industries. The Ohio properties are known as Seward Pointe Commerce Park, while the Chicago asset is known as The Ninety Logistics Center and totals 201,676 square feet.

Matthew Schoenfeldt, Lucas Borges, Brian Walsh, Michael Gurwin and Christian Johnston of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Brennan Investment Group and Reinsurance Group of America Inc. A regional bank provided the five-year loan.