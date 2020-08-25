JLL Arranges $6.2M Sale of New Industrial Facility in Northeast Kentucky

The building leased to Flowserve sits on three acres within EastPark, a 1,000-acre industrial park located approximately 25 miles from the Kentucky-Ohio-West Virginia border.

GRAYSON, KY. — JLL has arranged the $6.2 million sale of a new 25,000-square-foot industrial property double-net leased to Flowserve in Grayson. The seller, Houston-based Investment & Development Ventures LLC, delivered the asset as a build-to-suit for the company, which produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves, as well as a range of related flow management services. The facility sits on three acres within EastPark, a 1,000-acre industrial park located approximately 25 miles from the Kentucky-Ohio-West Virginia border. Alex Sharrin, Trent Agnew, Brian Shanfeld, Jason DeWitt and Alex Geanakos of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. B.J. Feller, Isaiah Harf and Andy Gatchell of Stan Johnson Co. represented the buyer, an undisclosed family partnership based in Tulsa, Okla.