REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $6.2M Sale of New Industrial Facility in Northeast Kentucky

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kentucky, Southeast

The building leased to Flowserve sits on three acres within EastPark, a 1,000-acre industrial park located approximately 25 miles from the Kentucky-Ohio-West Virginia border.

GRAYSON, KY. — JLL has arranged the $6.2 million sale of a new 25,000-square-foot industrial property double-net leased to Flowserve in Grayson. The seller, Houston-based Investment & Development Ventures LLC, delivered the asset as a build-to-suit for the company, which produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves, as well as a range of related flow management services. The facility sits on three acres within EastPark, a 1,000-acre industrial park located approximately 25 miles from the Kentucky-Ohio-West Virginia border. Alex Sharrin, Trent Agnew, Brian Shanfeld, Jason DeWitt and Alex Geanakos of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. B.J. Feller, Isaiah Harf and Andy Gatchell of Stan Johnson Co. represented the buyer, an undisclosed family partnership based in Tulsa, Okla.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  