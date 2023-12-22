Friday, December 22, 2023
Avalon Apartments and Townhomes will consist of 244 luxury units.
JLL Arranges $60.1M in Construction Financing for Minnesota Multifamily Property

by Kristin Harlow

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged mezzanine and construction financing totaling $60.1 million for Avalon Apartments and Townhomes in Inver Grove Heights, a southeast suburb of Minneapolis. The apartment and townhome project is set to break ground immediately and will include 244 luxury units as well as 193 parking spaces. Units will come in studios through three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a pool, barbecue area, pickleball court, playground, yoga room, community room, speakeasy lounge, fitness center, golf simulator, business center, rooftop patio and dog run.

Dan Linnell, Scott Loving, Josh Talberg and Mox Gunderson of JLL arranged a $45 million construction loan through Alerus, a provider of business and consumer banking products based in North Dakota. JLL also sourced $15.1 million in mezzanine financing from Centerspace, a real estate investment trust focused on apartment communities throughout the Midwest and Mountain West.

