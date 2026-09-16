Wednesday, September 16, 2026
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LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

JLL Arranges $60.5M Acquisition Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $60.5 million acquisition loan for a portfolio of two multifamily buildings totaling 93 units in the Williamsburg area of Brooklyn. The buildings at 227 and 456 Grand St. were constructed between 2009 and 2014 and house a mix of market-rate, rent-stabilized and affordable housing units, as well as 22,700 square feet of retail space. Michael Zaremski and Clayton Ross of JLL arranged the loan through New York-based private equity firm Prospect Ridge Advisors on behalf of the owner, locally based developer Delshah Capital.

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