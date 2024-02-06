Tuesday, February 6, 2024
The Kavista, a 282-unit apartment community spanning eight stories in Miami, is set to open later this month.
JLL Arranges $60.9M Refinancing for Multifamily Development in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — JLL has arranged $60.9 million in construction takeout refinancing for a new multifamily development underway in Miami’s Village of El Portal neighborhood. The eight-story, 282-unit property, called The Kavista, is set to open later this month. Melissa Rose, Michael DiCosimo and Maddy McMillen of JLL arranged the two-year, floating-rate loan through Varde Partners on behalf of the borrower and developer, Barrington Brothers.

Located at 495 N.E. 83rd St. between Miami Shores and Little River, The Kavista will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a resort-style swimming pool and pool deck, a coworking lounge, theater, fitness center and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Monthly rental rates at The Kavista range from $2,100 to $4,200, according to Apartments.com.

