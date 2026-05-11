JLL Arranges $600M Refinancing for The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. — JLL has arranged the $600 million refinancing of The Diplomat Beach Resort, a 1,000-room hospitality development located in the South Florida city of Hollywood near Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport. Kevin Davis, Mike Huth, Wyatt Krapf, Jade Lewin and Malia Buljat of JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality team arranged the floating-rate loan through JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Citibank on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between real estate funds managed by Trinity Investments and UBS Asset Management’s Global Real Assets business.

The refinancing follows a comprehensive $80 million renovation program completed by Hilton Worldwide and the ownership group to convert the property to the Signia by Hilton brand.

The Diplomat Beach Resort consists of a twin-spired, 36-story tower containing hotel rooms and suites, a 15,000-square-foot spa, six restaurants and bars, multiple pools and waterfalls and approximately 200,000 square feet of integrated meeting and event space. Additionally, the property is situated on 10 acres of Atlantic Ocean beachfront that offers kayaking, paddleboarding and jet ski rentals.