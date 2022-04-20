JLL Arranges $600M Sale of Healthcare Portfolio Across 10 States

The 27-property portfolio spans 1.2 million square feet. Harrison Street sold the portfolio to NorthWest Healthcare Properties.

CHICAGO — Chicago-based JLL has arranged the sale of a 27-property healthcare portfolio totaling 1.2 million square feet for $600 million. The assets are located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Florida, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Texas.

The portfolio includes 15 medical office buildings, five micro-hospitals, four behavioral hospitals, two inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and one heart and surgical hospital. Nine of the properties are in Arizona. The portfolio is 97 percent occupied by tenants such as Advocate Aurora Health, Rush University Medical Center, Memorial Hermann, Ascension, Banner Health, Tenet Health, Lutheran Health Network, Baylor Scott & White Health and Edward-Elmhurst Healthcare.

A JLL Healthcare Capital Markets team led by Mindy Berman, Evan Kovac, Andrew Milne and Brian Bacharach represented the seller, Harrison Street. NorthWest Healthcare Properties was the buyer.