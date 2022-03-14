JLL Arranges $60M Construction Financing for Multifamily Development in Miami

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Located at 495 N.E. 83rd St. in Miami’s El Portal neighborhood, The Kavista will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans.

MIAMI — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $60 million in construction financing for The Kavista, a 282-unit, eight-story multifamily development in Miami. Melissa Rose and Michael DiCosimo of JLL represented the borrower, Miami-based Barrington Brothers LLC, to secure the 2.5-year construction loan through Trez Capital.

The Kavista will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities will include a pool and deck, barbeque grilling area with outdoor seating, coworking lounge, theater, fitness center and electric vehicle charging stations.

Located at 495 N.E. 83rd St. in Miami’s El Portal neighborhood, The Kavista is situated close to Biscayne Boulevard, State Road 934 and Interstate 95. The property is also located close to Biscayne Medical, Miami Beach and The Citadel, which features 15 restaurants, a rooftop bar and walkable retail frontage totaling 62,000 square feet of active commercial uses.