JLL Arranges $60M in Acquisition Financing for Apartment Property Near Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Lodge on 84th in Federal Heights, Colo., features 300 apartments.

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, COLO. — JLL Capital Markets has secured $60 million in financing for the acquisition of Lodge on 84th, a garden-style multifamily community in Federal Heights, approximately 13 miles north of Denver. The borrower is Carroll.

Tony Nargi, Matt Steffen and Kevin Barron of JLL Capital arranged the four-year, floating-rate bridge loan with a one-year extension option through a large insurance company.

Located at 1327 W. 84th Ave., Lodge on 84th features 300 apartments.