JLL Arranges $60M in Acquisition Financing for Apartment Property Near Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Lodge-on-84th-Federal-Heights-CO

Lodge on 84th in Federal Heights, Colo., features 300 apartments.

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, COLO. — JLL Capital Markets has secured $60 million in financing for the acquisition of Lodge on 84th, a garden-style multifamily community in Federal Heights, approximately 13 miles north of Denver. The borrower is Carroll.

Tony Nargi, Matt Steffen and Kevin Barron of JLL Capital arranged the four-year, floating-rate bridge loan with a one-year extension option through a large insurance company.

Located at 1327 W. 84th Ave., Lodge on 84th features 300 apartments.

