REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $60M Loan for Refinancing of Hackensack Apartment Building

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

HACKENSACK, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $60 million loan for the refinancing of Excelsior II, a 267-unit apartment building located just outside of New York City in Hackensack. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1999, features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and offers amenities such as a pool, spa and a fitness center. Greg Nalbandian and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the 30-year, fixed-rate loan through John Hancock Investment Management on behalf of the borrower, Tidewater Real Estate Co.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  