JLL Arranges $60M Loan for Refinancing of Hackensack Apartment Building

HACKENSACK, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $60 million loan for the refinancing of Excelsior II, a 267-unit apartment building located just outside of New York City in Hackensack. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1999, features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and offers amenities such as a pool, spa and a fitness center. Greg Nalbandian and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the 30-year, fixed-rate loan through John Hancock Investment Management on behalf of the borrower, Tidewater Real Estate Co.