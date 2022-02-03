REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $61.6M Sale of Apartment Complex in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Marquee features 231 units and 8,865 square feet of retail space.

MINNEAPOLIS — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $61.6 million sale of Marquee, a 231-unit apartment complex in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis. The mid-rise property features amenities such as a private conference room, dog wash station, clubroom, rooftop pool, fitness center, resident lounge and bike storage. The community also includes 8,865 square feet of retail space. Mox Gunderson and Dan Linnell of JLL represented the seller, Reuter Walton Development. KC Venture Group LLC was the buyer.

