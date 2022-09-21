JLL Arranges $61M Construction Loan for Seniors Housing Project in Garland, Texas

The Preserve at Spring Creek in Garland will be located within five miles of nearly 100 unique healthcare offerings, including Methodist Richardson and Garland Health Center.

GARLAND, TEXAS — JLL has arranged a $61 million construction loan for The Preserve at Spring Creek, a 230-unit seniors housing project that will be located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. The country club-style facility will be situated on 35.5 acres and will offer assisted living, independent living and memory care services. Amenities will include a clubhouse, theater/chapel, salon, bistro, arts and craft room, billiards room, fitness centers and multiple dining venues and gathering spaces. Alanna Ellis and Allison Holland of JLL arranged the financing through a regional bank on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between JAMP Enterprises LLC and Frontier Management LLC. The floating-rate loan carried a 15-year term with five-years of interest-only payments and a 75 percent loan-to-cost ratio. A construction timeline was not disclosed.