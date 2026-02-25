Wednesday, February 25, 2026
At 39 stories, Energy Centre is the fourth-tallest tower in New Orleans.
JLL Arranges $61M Loan for Energy Centre Office Tower in New Orleans

by John Nelson

NEW ORLEANS — JLL has arranged a $61 million loan for Energy Centre, a 757,257-square-foot office tower located at 1100 Poydras St. in New Orleans. Situated in city’s central business district, the Class A, 39-story building is the fourth-tallest property in New Orleans, according to JLL.

Scott Aiese, Alex Staikos and Clayton Ross of JLL arranged the fixed-rate, five-year permanent loan on behalf of the borrower, Triangle Capital Group.

Fully renovated in 2009, Energy Centre was 86.4 percent leased at the time of loan closing to a tenant mix that includes legal, finance, medical and other professional services, with a weighted average lease tenure (WALT) of nearly 18 years.

