Monday, October 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Red Bird Center
Red Bird Center in Miami, totals 92,089 square feet and was fully leased at the time of sale. (Photo courtesy of Solo Photography)
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

JLL Arranges $62.1M Sale of Red Bird Shopping Center in Miami

by Abby Cox

MIAMI — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $62.1 million sale of Red Bird Center, a 92,089-square-foot retail center located at the intersection of Bird and Red roads in Miami. Milam’s Markets, a regional grocer based in South Florida, anchors the property, which was fully occupied at the time of sale. Additional tenants at the center include Walgreens, Orion Fuels and Ace Hardware. Danny Finkle, Jorge Portela and Kim Flores of JLL’s Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller, Red Bird Associates, in the transaction. The buyer was Charlotte-based Asana Partners.

You may also like

Nicholas Family of Cos. Buys Joseph Nicholas Construction...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.4M Sale of Apartment,...

SRS Negotiates $10.4M Sale of Retail Property in...

SVN Summit Negotiates $2.7M Sale of Two-Building Industrial...

JLL Brokers $54.3M Sale of Multifamily Development Site...

TREO Group Receives $132M Financing for Student Housing...

NAI Emory Hill Buys 46-Acre Industrial Development Site...

Stonemont Financial Completes 259,255 SF Industrial Complex in...

Philadelphia Suburbs Draw Fresh Retail Blood