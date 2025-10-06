JLL Arranges $62.1M Sale of Red Bird Shopping Center in Miami

MIAMI — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $62.1 million sale of Red Bird Center, a 92,089-square-foot retail center located at the intersection of Bird and Red roads in Miami. Milam’s Markets, a regional grocer based in South Florida, anchors the property, which was fully occupied at the time of sale. Additional tenants at the center include Walgreens, Orion Fuels and Ace Hardware. Danny Finkle, Jorge Portela and Kim Flores of JLL’s Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller, Red Bird Associates, in the transaction. The buyer was Charlotte-based Asana Partners.