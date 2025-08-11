JLL Arranges $62.5M Loan for Refinancing of Long Island Apartment Complex

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — JLL has arranged a $62.5 million loan for the refinancing of Carlow Wind Watch, a 150-unit apartment complex located in the Long Island community of Hauppauge. Completed late last year, Carlow Wind Watch consists of a five- and seven-story building that house one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, spa, fitness center, clubroom/lounge and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Aaron Niedermayer and Robert Tonnessen of JLL arranged the loan through affiliates of global private equity firm Apollo. The borrower was Nashville-based owner-operator Southern Land Co.