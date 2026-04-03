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New YorkNortheastOffice

JLL Arranges $62M Equity Investment for Manhattan Office Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has arranged a $62 million preferred equity investment for 51 Astor Place, a 386,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood. Designed by architect Fumihiko Maki, the 12-story building was completed in 2013 and is leased to tenants such as Intuit, Perceptive Advisors and Tudor Investments. Kelly Gaines, Drew Isaacson, Christopher Pratt and Jennifer Zelko of JLL represented the sponsor, a joint venture between Edward J. Minskoff Equities Inc. and LaSalle Investment Management, in securing the investment from Meadow Partners.

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