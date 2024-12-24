JLL Arranges $63.5M Sale of Cobb Place Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

KENNESAW, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $63.5 million sale of Cobb Place, a 335,190-square-foot shopping center in Kennesaw. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan, Andrew Kahn and Anton Serafini of JLL represented the seller, Savannah, Ga.-based Wicker Park Capital Management, in the transaction. The buyer was Miami-based Shaked Acquisitions.

Located about 27 miles northwest of Atlanta, the shopping center is historically the top destination in the region for furniture and home-centric retailers, according to JLL. The longstanding anchor list includes Ashley Furniture HomeStore, American Signature Furniture, DSW, Cost Plus World Market, Hobbytown, Bassett Furniture, Natuzzi and BrandsMart USA.