Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Cobb Place's tenant roster includes Ashley Furniture HomeStore, DSW, Cost Plus World Market and BrandsMart USA.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaMultifamilyRetailSoutheast

JLL Arranges $63.5M Sale of Cobb Place Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

KENNESAW, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $63.5 million sale of Cobb Place, a 335,190-square-foot shopping center in Kennesaw. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan, Andrew Kahn and Anton Serafini of JLL represented the seller, Savannah, Ga.-based Wicker Park Capital Management, in the transaction. The buyer was Miami-based Shaked Acquisitions.

Located about 27 miles northwest of Atlanta, the shopping center is historically the top destination in the region for furniture and home-centric retailers, according to JLL. The longstanding anchor list includes Ashley Furniture HomeStore, American Signature Furniture, DSW, Cost Plus World Market, Hobbytown, Bassett Furniture, Natuzzi and BrandsMart USA.

You may also like

Tishman Speyer Sells 9242 Beverly Boulevard Office Building...

Security Properties, Rockwood Capital Acquire 284-Unit NV Apartments...

Argus Self Storage Advisors Brokers Sale of 742-Unit...

Realterm Buys Two Industrial Outdoor Storage Maintenance Facilities...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Arranges $2.4M Purchase...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 296-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $13.9M Loan for Sedgefield...

MAG Capital Partners Acquires Sarasota Industrial Facility in...

St. Lucie Public Schools Selects Spiezle to Design...