The portfolio totals 703,996 square feet across five buildings.
JLL Arranges $63M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Portfolio in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO, BUFFALO GROVE AND MOKENA, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $63 million loan for the refinancing of a five-building industrial portfolio in metro Chicago. The portfolio comprises the following properties: Asbury Drive, a 157,000-square-foot building in Buffalo Grove; Rockwell Logistics Center, a 174,262-square-foot property in Chicago; Mokena Logistics I and II, two buildings totaling 268,226 square feet in Mokena; and Halsted Pershing Business Center, a 104,008-square-foot asset in the Stockyards submarket of Chicago. The properties total 703,996 square feet with suites ranging from 25,100 to 174,262 square feet. The portfolio is home to 10 tenants spanning industries such as IT, electronics manufacturing, healthcare, construction, food distribution and government agencies. Colby Mueck, Brian Walsh and Tara Hagerty of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the owner, Stream Realty Partners.

