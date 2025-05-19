Monday, May 19, 2025
Additional amenities at One Congress in downtown Boston include collaborative workspaces and lounges, a marketplace with food offerings and a cocktail bar curated by restaurateur Stephen Starr and 4,700 square feet of meeting and conference space.
JLL Arranges $650M Loan for Refinancing of Downtown Boston Office Tower

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — JLL has arranged a $650 million loan for the refinancing of One Congress, a 43-story, 1 million-square-foot office tower in downtown Boston. Designed by Pelli Clarke & Partners, One Congress was completed in 2023 within Bulfinch Crossing, which is a redevelopment of the former Government Center Garage. The building offers amenities such as a full-floor center with food and beverage service, a 15,000-square-foot rooftop terrace, a 7,000-square-foot fitness center and a triple-height lobby with a coffee bar and seating. Financial services company State Street Corp. (510,000 square feet) and data management services provider InterSystems Corp. (42,000 square feet) are the anchor tenants. Riaz Cassum, Coleman Benedict, Jim Meisel, Mike Shepard and Hugh Doherty of JLL arranged the loan through Bank of America and Wells Fargo on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Carr Properties and National Real Estate Advisors.

