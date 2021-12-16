JLL Arranges $65M Construction Loan for Jersey City Multifamily Project

Halpern Real Estate Ventures expects to complete the multifamily redevelopment project at 49 Fisk St. in Jersey City by late 2023.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has arranged a $65 million construction loan for 49 Fisk Street, a 337-unit multifamily project in Jersey City. The six-story community will be a redevelopment of an industrial building and will include 143 parking spaces. Units will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, average 612 square feet and feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a fitness center, game room, an 18,000-square-foot rooftop deck with grilling stations, community garden, coworking spaces, a 14,000-square-foot green park, a speakeasy-style bar and shuttle service to a nearby public transit station. Mike Tepedino, Michael Gigliotti, Thomas Didio Jr., Max Custer and Carlos Silva of JLL arranged the four-year, floating-rate loan through Bank OZK on behalf of the borrower, Halpern Real Estate Ventures. Completion is slated for late 2023.