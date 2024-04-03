Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CaliforniaLoansOfficeRetailWestern

JLL Arranges $65M in Financing for Wateridge Office, Retail Campus in West Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $65 million in financing for Wateridge, a six-building office and retail campus in West Los Angeles. LPC Realty Advisors I LLC, an investment advisory affiliate of Lincoln Property Co., is the borrower.

Todd Sugimoto, Mark Wintner and Chad Morgan of JLL Capital Markets secured the five-year, fixed-rate financing with Deutsche Bank.

Built between 1989 and 2005 on 21 acres, Wateridge features three multi-tenant office buildings, a single-tenant medical office building, a standalone 24-hour fitness facility and a multi-tenant retail strip center. At the time of financing, the 583,580-square-foot campus was 80 percent occupied and leased by credit tenants, including Kaiser Health Foundation, County of Los Angeles and Providence Health.

You may also like

Branch Properties to Develop Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in...

CBRE Arranges $12M Acquisition Loan for Distribution Facility...

CareTrust REIT Acquires Three CCRCs in Southern California...

Graham Street Realty Sells 144,464 SF Commerce Square...

Coldwell Banker Brokers $7.3M Acquisition of Office Building...

Progressive Real Estate Negotiates $6.1M Sale of Value-Add...

KCW Enterprises Signs 38,180 SF Lease Renewal at...

NISA Investment Advisors Opens 95,000 SF Headquarters Office...

World Custom Alterations to Relocate Shop to 1,500...