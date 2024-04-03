JLL Arranges $65M in Financing for Wateridge Office, Retail Campus in West Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $65 million in financing for Wateridge, a six-building office and retail campus in West Los Angeles. LPC Realty Advisors I LLC, an investment advisory affiliate of Lincoln Property Co., is the borrower.

Todd Sugimoto, Mark Wintner and Chad Morgan of JLL Capital Markets secured the five-year, fixed-rate financing with Deutsche Bank.

Built between 1989 and 2005 on 21 acres, Wateridge features three multi-tenant office buildings, a single-tenant medical office building, a standalone 24-hour fitness facility and a multi-tenant retail strip center. At the time of financing, the 583,580-square-foot campus was 80 percent occupied and leased by credit tenants, including Kaiser Health Foundation, County of Los Angeles and Providence Health.