JLL Arranges $67M Construction Loan for Pittsburgh Multifamily Project

PITTSBURGH — JLL has arranged a $67 million construction loan for 21 West, a 291-unit project in Pittsburgh. The site at 430 W. General Robinson St. is located within Pittsburgh’s primary entertainment district, with PNC Park, Acrisure Stadium, Rivers Casino and the Andy Warhol Museum all within walking distance. The project will comprise 313,000 rentable square feet across 11 stories. Units will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Residents will have access to amenities such as a sky bar on the 11th floor, rooftop deck with pool, concierge services, coworking space, fitness center and wellness suite. Nick Unkovic and Zach Barone of JLL arranged the four-year, floating rate loan through Dollar Bank on behalf of the developer, a joint venture between Oxford Development Co. and RDC.