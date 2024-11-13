Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Royal Palm I and II in Plantation, Fla., consists of two towers standing eight and nine stories tall.
JLL Arranges $68.2M Refinancing for Royal Palm Office Complex in South Florida

by John Nelson

PLANTATION, FLA. — JLL has arranged a $68.2 million loan for the refinancing of Royal Palm I and II, a two-building office complex totaling more than 460,000 square feet in Plantation, a city in South Florida’s Broward County. Paul Stasaitis and Maddy McMillen of JLL arranged the fixed-rate loan through Barclays on behalf of the borrower, Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co.

Constructed between 2001 and 2007, Royal Palm consists of two towers standing eight and nine stories tall and a four-level, 1,927-space parking garage. The 25.4-acre campus was recently renovated and includes an amenity package comprising modern conference rooms, a full fitness center, a wellness room and other tenant services.

