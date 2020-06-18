JLL Arranges $68.5M Refinancing Loan for Office Building in D.C.’s Golden Triangle District

The 12-story property located at 1750 K St. is fully leased to five tenants.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — JLL has arranged a $68.5 million refinancing loan for 1750 K St., a 165,604-square-foot office building in Washington, D.C. Bridge Investment Group provided the floating-rate loan to the borrower, Mirae Asset Global Investments. The 12-story property is fully leased to five tenants and is located within D.C.’s Golden Triangle neighborhood. Cary Abod, Rob Carey and Andrew Weir of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower.