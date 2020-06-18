REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges $68.5M Refinancing Loan for Office Building in D.C.’s Golden Triangle District

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Loans, Office, Southeast

The 12-story property located at 1750 K St. is fully leased to five tenants.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — JLL has arranged a $68.5 million refinancing loan for 1750 K St., a 165,604-square-foot office building in Washington, D.C. Bridge Investment Group provided the floating-rate loan to the borrower, Mirae Asset Global Investments. The 12-story property is fully leased to five tenants and is located within D.C.’s Golden Triangle neighborhood. Cary Abod, Rob Carey and Andrew Weir of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jun
24
Webinar: Best Practices for Re-Activating Student Housing Amenities
Aug
26
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2020
Sep
16
InterFace Active Adult 2020
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  