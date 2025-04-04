JLL Arranges $68.5M Sale, Financing of Brooklyn Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has brokered the $68.5 million sale of a 105-unit apartment building located at 237 11th St. in the Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn. Completed in 2017, the 12-story building predominantly houses studio, one- and two-bedroom units, with private balconies/terraces available in select residences. Amenities include a library, fitness center, courtyard and a rooftop deck, and the building also houses 6,264 square feet of commercial space that is fully leased. Jeffrey Julien, Rob Hinckley and Steven Rutman of JLL represented the seller, Trinity Place Holdings, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a partnership between Bluestone Investments and Shel Capital. Michael Shmuely, Michael Zaremski, Robert Tonnessen and John Flynn of JLL arranged $44.5 million in acquisition financing for the deal.