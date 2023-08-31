JLL Arranges $68.9M in Construction Financing for Apartment Community in Suburban Minneapolis

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged joint venture equity and construction financing totaling $68.9 million for Golden Triangle Station, a 237-unit apartment community in the Golden Triangle neighborhood of Eden Prairie. Greco and Eagle Ridge Partners were the borrowers. JLL arranged a $47 million construction loan through a regional bank and $21.9 million in joint venture equity from Amstar Group. Slated to break ground this fall, the project will include 315 underground parking spaces. Units will come in studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities will include an outdoor pool, spa, theater room, clubroom, private dining and pickleball courts.

As part of Eden Prairie’s inclusionary zoning, roughly 25 percent of the units will be rented at 50 and 80 percent of the area median income. As a result, the project has received support from city staff, including the approval of a tax-increment financing structure. Josh Talberg, Scott Loving, Matthew Schoenfeldt, Colin Ryan, Dan Linnell and Mox Gunderson made up the JLL team representing the borrower.