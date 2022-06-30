JLL Arranges $68.9M Loan for Three-Building Retail Portfolio in Costa Mesa, Fullerton

Posted on by in California, Loans, Retail, Western

Sprouts Farmers Market is one of the anchors at the three-property retail portfolio in Costa Mesa and Fullerton, Calif.

COSTA MESA AND FULLERTON, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged $68.9 million in financing for a three-building retail portfolio in Costa Mesa and Fullerton.

Totaling 194,763 square feet, the properties are fully leased to a mix of investment grade credit-tenants and national retail tenants, including Sprouts Farmers Market, Rite Aid, Target and Ralphs.

Greg Brown, John Marshall and Jordan Leake of JLL Capital Markets’ debt advisory team secured the 10-year, fixed-rate loans with a correspondent insurance company for the borrower, a private company.

Two of the three properties are located along the 17th Street commercial corridor in Costa Mesa and the third property is located near the 91 Freeway and State Route 57 in Fullerton.