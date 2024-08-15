JLL Arranges $69.6M Refinancing for Metro Orlando Apartment Community

DAVENPORT, FLA. — JLL has arranged a $69.6 million loan for the refinancing for Phase I of Atlantica at Town Center, a multifamily community located at 1121 Loblolly Lane in the Orlando suburb of Davenport. Phase I of the property, which was delivered in December 2022, comprises 360 units.

Gregory Nalbandian, Kenny Cutler and Josh Odessky of JLL arranged the two-year, floating-rate bridge loan through Timbercreek Capital on behalf of the borrowers, Sovereign Properties and Invest Capital Group.

Atlantica at Town Center features one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 683 to 1,435 square feet, as well as a resort-style pool, gaming lawn, dog park, pet spa, fitness center, yoga and spin room, demonstration kitchen and coworking space.